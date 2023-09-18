Moses Mbye on his perfect St Helens start and settling in England

ONLY one thing will make Moses Mbye’s start to life in England any better – his family’s imminent arrival.

St Helens’ mid-season Australian signing from St George Illawarra Dragons has adapted seamlessly to a new club, competition and country.

The 30-year-old has won his first eight matches since joining on a two-and-a-half-year deal in July, scoring the final try in last week’s victory over Warrington Wolves.

“It certainly hasn’t been down to me,” Mbye told League Express of St Helens’ resurgent form.

“I’m just lucky to be able to join a well-established, quality side. They know how to win games at the business end (of the season).

“I’ve been trying to contribute as much as I can, but I’m still learning and understanding our players, and who needs what from me.

“These last weeks of the regular season are a really good opportunity to fine-tune some of our combinations and really gel going into the play-offs.”

Mbye, an NRL Grand Finalist with Canterbury Bulldogs in 2014 and a Queensland Maroon in 2019’s State of Origin while playing for Wests Tigers, was signed at short notice to replace outgoing Saints interchange hooker Joey Lussick.

While he has slotted in straight away on the field, the quick nature of the move meant his family had to stay behind in Australia.

But his wife and three children could join him in England as soon as this week, just in time to watch Mbye in St Helens’ play-off challenge.

“I’m looking forward to getting my family over here now,” he added.

“It’s been a couple of months away from them, which is a long time.

“It’s been such an amazing experience, coming over to the other side of the world and meeting different people, joining a new club.

“I can honestly say I’ve really enjoyed it, and I’m looking forward to getting my family here and sharing the experience with them.”

