New rugby league stakeholders IMG reportedly agree Super League broadcast deal with French channel

NEW rugby league stakeholders IMG have reportedly agreed a new Super League broadcast deal with French channel, L’Équipe Live.

According to French publication, L’Independant, L’Équipe Live has reached an agreement to offer Catalans Dragons’ entire Super League season free of charge on their channel.

Negotiations are also progressing with TV3, as all Super League games become available for all rugby league fans for the first time ever in an unprecedented agreement.

TV3’s sales director, Christophe Levy, told L’Independant: “For us it is extraordinary to have all our matches live in the United Kingdom, France and perhaps Catalonia.

“This has never happened since we have been in this competition and the visibility will undoubtedly be increased in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports continue to bolster their punditry ranks with former Catalans and Wigan Warriors veteran Sam Tomkins joining the team as an analyst for 2024.

Tomkins has followed fellow former Channel 4 commentators Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson to Sky as the BBC gets ready to beat Channel 4 to free-to-air broadcasting rights for the next few years.

