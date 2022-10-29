New Super League signing Siosiua Taukeiaho to head into the boxing ring

NEW Super League signing Siosiua Taukeiaho is set to head into the boxing ring before he makes the move to the northern hemisphere.

The Tongan international has signed a two-year deal with the Catalans Dragons with Steve McNamara wanting to bolster his squad following a disappointing end to the 2022 Super League season.

Boxing legend Peter Mitrevski Jnr is currently training the powerhouse and he waxed lyrical about Taukeiaho’s chances in the sport.

“He’s got unbelievable power,” Mitrevski told the Daily Telegraph. “He hits the pads harder than anyone I’ve felt.

“I sent him to Martin Murray (a former world champion) and he said he has genuine world class power.

“I wonder who is going to be game enough to step into the ring with him.

“If Main Event is looking for its next star after Paul Gallen, Sio Siua is the man.”

With the Tonga team based near Warrington, Taukeiaho has been doing some training there to ready himself for the boxing bout.

“I’ve always wanted to jump into the ring,” Taukeiaho said, “I admire boxers and their courage.

“Rugby league is a team sport but this is one-on-one and I want to challenge myself.

“Sonny Bill and Paul Gallen have already done great things for the sport.

“Sonny was a mentor to us Polynesian boys at the Roosters. He’s given me the confidence to take on challenges like this.”