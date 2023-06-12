North Queensland Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend “shopped” to Super League clubs

NORTH QUEENSLAND Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend is being “shopped” to Super League clubs.

That’s according to Daily Telegraph supremo Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield, who spoke on NRL 360 about the Cowboys targeting Leeds Rhinos-linked Luke Brooks.

That comes as Brooks rejects a new contract at the Tigers worth $550,000 – almost half a million less than what he is earning on his current mega deal.

As a result, Rothfield claims that Brooks could well be a Cowboys player in 2024 with Townsend making a potential move to Super League or NRL rivals in Sydney.

“I think it was a statement recruitment decision that they’re never going to overpay a footballer again and they won’t budge off $550,000 for Brooks and I applaud them for that,” Rothfield said on NRL 360.

“The mail I have is that Luke Brooks is very likely to finish up at the North Queensland Cowboys, he played Holden Cup in a premiership winning side with Todd Payten a while back, they’re very, very tight.

“There’s a lot of mail now that Chad Townsend is being shopped around to English Super League clubs and a couple of NRL clubs in Sydney as well.”

Townsend won the Grand Final with Cronulla Sharks in 2016 and enjoyed a major resurgence in 2022 with North Queensland, but he has struggled for form in 2023 as the Cowboys endure a difficult year.