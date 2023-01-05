Odds and favourites revealed for 2023 Super League Man of Steel as Wigan Warriors and St Helens dominate

THE 2023 Super League season is just over a month away and as per usual at this time of year, people are predicting everything possible.

For the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft scooped up that recognition last season following an incredible first year in Super League.

Now, heading into the 2023 season, Super League sponsors Betfred have revealed their odds and favourites to lift the prized individual award.

Wigan Warriors star Bevan French, who lit up the UK top flight in 2022, is joint-first favourite to win the Man of Steel, but he is alongside two St Helens mavericks in Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby at 10/1.

Warrington Wolves halfback George Williams is priced at 12/1 whilst last year’s nominee, Jai Field, is at 12/1.

Leeds Rhinos’ first representative in the top odds is halfback Aidan Sezer who is priced at 16/1 alongside Catalans Dragons fullback Sam Tomkins and last year’s winner Brodie Croft at 16/1.

New to Super League, Edwin Ipape, is one of Leigh Leopards’ most potent strike weapons and Betfred have recognised that with 20/1 odds. Catalans veteran Mitchell Pearce is also 20/1 as is new Huddersfield Giants signing Jake Connor.

Betfred odds:

Bevan French – 10/1

Jonny Lomax – 10/1

Jack Welsby – 10/1

George Williams – 12/1

Jai Field – 12/1

Aidan Sezer – 16/1

Sam Tomkins – 16/1

Brodie Croft – 16/1

Edwin Ipape – 20/1

Mitchell Pearce – 20/1

Jake Connor – 20/1

Jordan Abdull – 25/1

Liam Farrell – 25/1

Daryl Clark – 25/1

Tommy Makinson – 25/1

Blake Austin – 25/1

Josh Drinkwater – 25/1

Matt Dufty – 25/1

Chris McQueen – 33/1

Niall Evalds – 33/1

Gareth Widdop – 33/1

Paul McShane – 33/1

Lachlan Coote – 33/1

Matt Parcell – 33/1

Lewis Murphy – 33/1

Michael McIlorum – 33/1

Richie Myler – 33/1

Matty Ashton – 33/1

Alex Walmsley – 33/1