Outgoing Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul reveals the two sides he turned down to join Newcastle Knights

OUTGOING Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul has revealed the two sides he turned down to join the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2024 NRL season.

Pearce-Paul ended his time at Wigan as a Super League Grand Final winner following a 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford last month – the last game he would play in the northern hemisphere as he takes up a two-year deal with the Knights for 2024 and 2025.

Now, the London-born back-rower has revealed that he turned down two other NRL clubs to sign for the Hunter club.

“I spoke to Wayne Bennett about the Dolphins, I spoke to ‘Gus’ Gould about potentially coming to the Bulldogs at one point too,” Pearce-Paul told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“And obviously, I spoke to Adam O’Brien at Newcastle. [Gould and Bennett] didn’t put any pressure on me, they just gave me an insight on what it would look like if I was to join their club. They were [both] cool to talk to.

“It was a tough decision, but I chose Newcastle in the end. I went with my gut and I’m sure I’ve made the right decision because I’m loving it here already.”

The 22-year-old played 61 games for the Warriors during a four-year spell after coming through the ranks at London Broncos.

Pearce-Paul will link up with fellow Super League star Will Pryce at Newcastle for 2024, as well as England international and former Huddersfield Giants winger Dom Young.

