Parramatta Eels star Waqa Blake and Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma will not be making Super League move

PARRAMATTA EELS star Waqa Blake and Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma will not be making the move to Super League after being linked in recent weeks.

Blake, 29, was released by Parramatta at the end of October following the culmination of his contract with the Eels whilst Nofoaluma’s relationship with the Tigers has become estranged in recent weeks after he refused to train.

Fijian international Blake has played over 150 games in the NRL for the Penrith Panthers and Parramatta, but his preference is to stay in Australia’s most prized competition, League Express understands.

Meanwhile, Nofoaluma claimed that he has been ‘unfair treatment’ under new head coach Benji Marshall, but the club responded stating that there was “miscommunication about what was expected” of the winger.

However, the 30-year-old felt so strongly that he brought up the matter with the club’s welfare department, with reports also coming out that the Rugby League Players Association have been contacted.

Nofoaluma has repeatedly been shopped to NRL rivals in recent years and enjoyed a six-game stint with Melbourne Storm in 2022 before making his way back into the Tigers’ team.

That being said, the agent of both Blake and Nofoaluma has distanced both players from Super League speculation, stating to League Express that the pair will not become Super League players “at the moment”.

That being said, if no NRL side is forthcoming with an offer for either player then that situation could change.

