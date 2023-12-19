Tristan Sailor’s visa given green light as Leigh Leopards move looms

BRISBANE BRONCOS star Tristan Sailor has been given the green light to enter the UK, with a move to the Leigh Leopards looming.

That’s according to the League Scene Podcast which has claimed that Sailor’s visa to enter the United Kingdom has now been approved. This could see the utility man join Leigh within a matter of days.

Sailor played just four games for Brisbane during the 2023 NRL season, with a further five for St George Illawarra Dragons previous to that.

However, with the likes of Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds all in front of the utility back, Sailor is unlikely to make any further appearances in 2024 unless injury hits. Able to play anywhere along the backline, but specialising mostly at fullback, Sailor would add considerable depth to the Leopards’ squad.

It would mean, however, that Leigh would need to vacate one of their overseas quota spots with seven already taken up by Tom Amone, Matt Moylan, John Asiata, Ricky Leutele, Ben Nakubuwai, Kai O’Donnell and Edwin Ipape.

