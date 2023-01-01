Paul King on Salford Red Devils future amid AJ Bell Stadium bid

SALFORD RED DEVILS Chairman Paul King is optimistic that the proposal by Salford City Council to buy out Peel Holdings and gain a complete ownership of the AJ Bell Stadium, will help his club maintain and enhance its place among the elite of Rugby League.

The Council currently has a 50 per cent share in the Red Devils’ home with Peel Holdings and earlier this year it had looked likely that the stadium would be sold to a joint venture between current co-tenants Sale Sharks, and football club Salford City.

The proposed deal would have seen the Red Devils swapping home grounds with the football club and moving to their Moor Lane home.

But that prospect now looks unlikely if the Council goes through with its proposal.

“The Council and Coscos (stadium company) have been in extensive negotiations with partners about the sale of the stadium – but unfortunately we have not received a proposal which satisfies our aspirations for this great community asset,” said a spokesperson for the Council.

“We are now looking at other future options.

“It is important to note that we have been liaising closely with executives at Salford Red Devils and Sale Sharks, who are fully briefed. We will provide further updates in the new year.”

The Red Devils said in a statement: “Salford Red Devils are aware of the Council’s intention to purchase the stadium outright. We are currently in dialogue to secure a long-term tenure that will present the club with the opportunity to increase match day controls and the associated income streams to ensure the long-term sustainability of the club.”

Sale Sharks signed a 25-year lease on the stadium, which includes commercial rights, shortly after it was built in 2012.

The Red Devils investigated the option of moving to Moor Lane but found that there would be too many difficulties associated with the move, particularly given the grading system for clubs as recommended by the RFL’s partner IMG.

“We have a much better chance of getting a Grade A at AJ Bell, than at Moor Lane,” King told League Express.

“We could never overcome the parking issue. The investment needed in Moor Lane was too much, particularly in relation to floodlighting and other areas.

“We came to the conclusion that, from a return on investment viewpoint, we couldn’t justify the move.”

Instead, King is hoping that the Red Devils can be transformed in their current home.

Their average home attendance in 2022 was 4,639, which showed a rise of 893 from 2019, the last comparable season. The increase of almost 24 per cent was the biggest percentage rise of any club in Super League other than the promoted Toulouse Olympique. But King is aware that attendances need to continue to improve.

“We have to raise the interest of the public of Greater Manchester,” he added.

“There is lots of fresh blood coming into the city. We are into 100 schools and we are getting kids playing the game in Salford.

“We also need to reinvigorate the community club scene in our area. Participation rates are the key to our future.”

