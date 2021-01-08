Paul Rowley takes new role at Salford

Paul Rowley has been appointed as Salford Red Devils’ first ever Head of Rugby Development, Talent & Pathways.

The role has been designed as part of Salford’s vision to produce more homegrown players in the future, a vision new head coach Richard Marshall is keen to see.

Rowley will oversee that process as he takes on a new role within the club, having been a part of Ian Watson’s coaching staff.

Rowley said: “Five in five is the goal. In five years’ time, we want to have five homegrown players within the squad of the first team.

“Producing our own players creates a more sustainable model and one which we can be proud of as people in the local area.”

Director of rugby & operations Ian Blease added: “This is the most important appointment we have made during my time at the Club.

“Every improvement to our squad enhances what our supporters will enjoy on the field next season, but through this role, we are looking to impact our standing over the next decade and beyond.

“Putting in place somebody with Paul Rowley’s experience as a player and coach, opens up a number of exciting opportunities to us.

“His experience within our first team environment and detailed knowledge of the sport within the region make him an invaluable asset and the ideal candidate to meet the challenges we face.

“I am looking forward to working with him over the coming years, as we look to shape the Salford Red Devils sides of the future.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Supporters’ Trust, for their continued support of our development pathways, and would encourage all fans to get behind their initiatives.”