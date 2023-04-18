Paul Wellens sends defiant message to St Helens fans following inconsistent Super League start

ST HELENS are currently facing an unprecedented run of form.

After sweeping aside all Super League challengers in the past four years, the Merseyside club now finds itself eighth in the table with four wins from eight games.

For new head coach Paul Wellens, who masterminded a superb World Club Challenge triumph before the Super League season started, it has been a tough time.

However, the former Saints fullback has a message for his club’s loyal supporters.

“Our fans have been unbelievable for a long, long time. Since I’ve been here at the club when I made my debut as an 18-year-old I’ve had nothing but the best support from our supporters and I don’t envisage that changing,” Wellens said.

“What I will say to the supporters is I can understand there is a frustration and I can understand they are upset when we are not winning games because that’s what we are here to do at St Helens.”

The Saints boss has called on the fans’ support now more than ever as Wellens attempts to divert the club through this sticky patch.

“At the same time I hope they understand the position we are in and what this team has achieved over the past few years and the joy that this team has brought to a lot of people in the past few years,” Wellens continued.

“I’m sure they understand when things aren’t going quite as well and when we do lose a few games that their support means more than it ever has done and I’m sure we will see that on Thursday night.”