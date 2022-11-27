Rapid Warrington Wolves reunion for Leigh Leopards’ new recruits

LEIGH LEOPARDS said they are “honoured” to be taking part in Ben Currie’s testimonial, which will provide a number of their recruits with a rapid Warrington Wolves reunion.

Former England international Currie’s testimonial game will be a pre-season fixture between his Warrington team and Leigh, at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, February 4.

The match will be a key preparation for the Leopards ahead of their return to Super League, with their first match less than a fortnight later when Salford Red Devils visit Leigh Sports Village.

It will be a chance for their 13 off-season recruits to make a good impression, for many of them on very familiar territory.

No fewer than six players have recently made the direct move from Warrington to Leigh, including Josh Charnley, who was already on loan at the club for much of their promotion-winning campaign.

Joining the winger in the seven-mile move north from the Wire ahead of 2023 are the forward five of Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon, Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes and Robbie Mulhern.

All will be keen to support their former team-mate Currie, as is Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester.

“We are delighted to have been invited to take part in Ben’s testimonial game,” said Chester.

“Ben has been a great servant to Warrington over the last ten years. It is a great achievement for Ben to have played ten years at the highest level, especially doing it all at one club, which is a rarity in the modern game.

“We are very honoured that Leigh Leopards are going to be involved in marking his testimonial in this manner.”

