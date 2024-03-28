Rugby League grassroots participation figures make for interesting reading

THE Rugby Football League has, in the first of its two scheduled mid-term grassroots reviews this year, reported a five percent increase in the number of active participants.

Women’s and girls’ Rugby League continue to grow apace, with a 33 percent increase recorded, while ‘inclusive playing offers’ (such as wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability) have rocketed at 51 percent, with England’s success in winning the 2022 Wheelchair World Cup (and the willingness of players, coaches and management to promote the sport in the aftermath) being hailed as pivotal.

There continues, however, to be concern over player numbers in the men’s open-age game, particularly in the North East and South West.

The RFL conceded: “Clearly the pandemic did change people’s sporting habits and not all those habits have returned as restrictions were eased.

“The community game provides the foundation on which the sport is built. We aim to support sustainable growth through targeted programmes and initiatives, appropriate playing opportunities and more flexible ways to play.

“Key to growing the game is our ability to retain more players which necessitates culture changes and improvements in our environments.”

Meanwhile, amateur ‘contact’ players are already coming to terms with the impact of recommendations made by the Brain Health Committee, including “reducing the tackle height”.

The review states: “The numbers of participants taking part in social variants of the sport continue to increase, including 10,500 taking part in Try Tag Rugby activity.”

Other positives highlighted include:

* Financial support for clubs through a variety of initiatives.

* Various initiatives designed to improve touchline behaviours and environments have resulted in a slight reduction in the number of misconduct cases.

* Significantly increased data capabilities are leading to more informed decision making and a more targeted approach to supporting underrepresented groups.

* The RFL are encouraging clubs to become more environmentally sustainable, forming a key part of the RFL’s decision making.

* The RFL have fulfilled their obligation to deliver a new volunteer strategy.

* More than £1.5million has been invested into community facilities in 2023, with the ongoing support of Sport England and the Football Foundation.

* A key component of the RFL’s current strategy are wellbeing hubs, which are aimed at grassroots clubs and are designed to “deliver positive social impact in their local areas alongside their traditional activities”.

Six outfits have, with the support of the RFL’s social impact team, already embraced the concept, namely Hull Wyke, Portico Vine, Salford City Roosters, Shevington Sharks, West Hull and West Leeds. All have received an official plaque to commemorate their achievement in gaining full accreditation on to the programme.

All will, as they head into the next phase of the project, become self-sufficient by transforming their spaces into a multi-purpose sport and community centre.

Marc Lovering, the RFL’s director of participation and development, said: “Community wellbeing hubs are a vital part of our social impact strategy and I’ve been blown away by some of the work undertaken by participating clubs.

“They are making a real difference in their local areas, which in turn, is helping build the profile of Rugby League and giving clubs more sources of income and therefore improving their longevity.

“We’re also delighted to confirm that the project will now be delivered in partnership with AXA XL – they have provided us with some seed funding which means we can continue to support the launch of each hub and produce their accreditation plaque.

“We’re hugely grateful to AXA XL for their support and I’d like to congratulate the clubs who will be accredited this year. I look forward to hearing about the amazing work they will be delivering.”

