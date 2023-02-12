Ryan Hampshire on rejoining Wigan Warriors, injury return date and position preference

NEW SIGNING Ryan Hampshire insists he wants to get fully fit before worrying about what position he will play for Wigan Warriors this season.

The fullback or stand-off has been out injured since suffering an ACL injury while playing for Castleford Tigers that required surgery.

His return to the Warriors came as a surprise to many, but the 27-year-old has history with the club. He made his way to the first team after progressing from the Academy and played 30 times for the first team from 2013 to 2015, scoring nine tries and kicking 24 goals.

Hampshire continues his rehabilitation under the watchful eye of head coach Matt Peet and his coaching staff, and the former Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Centurions star just wants to get back out on the field as soon as he is healed.

He knows he has the likes of Jai Field and Bevan French ahead of him in the fullback role and Cade Cust and Harry Smith if he wants to play in the halves, but that is far from his mind at the moment.

“I have been here a few weeks now,” said Hampshire.

“It kind of happened quickly. In terms of where I have been ACL wise, it has been tough not knowing where I would end up, but this came up and it’s a great opportunity.

“I did the injury back in June and I had surgery in July. It was six months last week, so I have a few more months to go. I am looking to be back at the end of April or beginning of May.

“First and foremost, I just want to come in and work hard and get fit. I cannot look past that yet; I just need to get fit and the rest will take care of itself.”

Hampshire admits the place has changed since he was last at the club, but he believes it is for the better.

“It’s massively different,” added Hampshire.

“The training ground wasn’t here, it’s really good and I can’t wait to get going properly.”

