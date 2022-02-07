Sheffield Eagles favourite and former Wakefield Trinity man announces retirement

Championship side Sheffield Eagles have announced the immediate retirement of their hooker James Davey.

The 32-year-old has called time on his Rugby League career to focus on his work and family.

Davey has enjoyed two separate spells with Sheffield, winning back-to-back Championship Grand Finals in 2012 and 2013, then returning to win the 1895 Cup at Wembley in 2019.

His career began at Wakefield Trinity, making his Super League debut in 2009 and going on to make 19 appearances, while having loan stints at Featherstone Rovers and Keighley Cougars.

Davey’s two sells with the Eagles were sandwiched in between three seasons at Batley Bulldogs, who he helped reach the Qualifiers in 2016.

“It was a really tough decision,” said Davey of retirement. “It is something I’ve been thinking about for a while and during pre-season my electrical business has taken off a bit.

“I’ve not been seeing my kids as much either so that’s why I think now is the right time.

“I’ve had some really good stints after having my first Eagles game midway through 2012; winning back-to-back Championships, the top four finish in 2015 and the victory at Wembley.

“I’ve loved every minute of it.”