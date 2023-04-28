Six of the biggest Challenge Cup upsets in the Super League era

THE Challenge Cup is the most prestigious rugby league competition to ever grace the northern hemisphere.

In recent years it seems to have lost its magic to an extent, but in the past there have been some incredible results.

Whilst perhaps not on the scale of FA Cup giant-killings, there have still been some shocks throughout the competition. Here are the six biggest upsets in the Super League era.

6. Bradford Bulls 24-22 Leeds Rhinos – 2019 – Sixth Round



Wind the clock back to the start of the Super League era and this result would never have been classed as an upset. However, with Bradford’s demise during the 2010s, no one really gave the Odsal outfit hope of beating a Leeds side that had made it to seven semi-finals in the previous nine years. The Bulls led 22-14 at half-time and just about held off a Rhinos comeback under interim head coach Richard Agar. Leeds did win the Challenge Cup the year after, but Bradford fans will forever remember this upset.

5. Huddersfield Giants 24-28 Swinton Lions – 2017 – Fifth Round



Despite finishing eighth in Super League in 2017, Huddersfield had their wings clipped in the Challenge Cup that year by a Swinton side that ended that Championship season in tenth. Even then, the Lions had to hand debuts to three new players due to an injury crisis but they trailed just 18-16 at half-time. Remarkably, with most people believing that the Super League quality of the Giants would shine through eventually, Swinton stole the tie with four minutes to go.

4. Featherstone Rovers 23-16 Castleford Tigers – 2012 – Fourth Round



A result that is still talked about now in the small town of Featherstone, the year was 2012 and it’s fair to say that Castleford were struggling badly in Super League. Finishing that season in 13th under previous boss Ian Millward, the Tigers travelled to Post Office Road to take on Daryl Powell – the man who would later lead them to a Challenge Cup Final and Grand Final. Millward’s men trailed 20-10 at half-time but couldn’t claw back the deficit as a Liam Finn-inspired display sent Rovers’ fans into raptures.

3. Hull KR 22-36 Oldham – 2016 – Fifth Round

The scoreline was as comprehensive as it suggests with Oldham – who would finish tenth in the Championship in 2016 – were able to beat 11th-placed Super League club Hull KR. The Roughyeds led 24-6 at the break and though Rovers mounted a second-half comeback, the second-tier side did enough to hold on for a famous victory. Of course, the woe didn’t end there for KR as they were also relegated from Super League that year, too.

2. Oldham 12-22 Castleford Lock Lane – 2022 – Second Round

Oldham make this list for a second time, but on this occasion were on the receiving end of an incredible upset. Local Castleford National Conference League One side Lock Lane travelled over the Pennines for a fixture that few gave them hope to win against League One Oldham. However, Lock Lane led 10-0 at half-time and after two short hiatuses for a floodlight failure on 46and 51 minutes, the amateur side made sure of a giant-killing victory with a last-minute try to run out 22-12 winners.

1. Sheffield Eagles 17-8 Wigan Warriors – 1998 – Final

Going into the 1998 Challenge Cup Final, John Kear’s Sheffield Eagles weren’t given a prayer against the dominant Wigan Warriors who had won nine of the previous 13 showpiece events at Wembley. Add into the fact that the Eagles had never reached past the fifth round after only being created in 1984 and the stage was set for one of the biggest cup shocks ever. Tries from Matt Crowther, Nick Pinkney and Darren Turner secured a famous win.