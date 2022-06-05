Shaun Kenny-Dowall delighted to stay as Hull KR’s 2023 plans come together

Shaun Kenny-Dowall professed his love for Hull KR after giving their 2023 plans a major boost by committing to a new contract.

The 34-year-old has played internationally for New Zealand and won an NRL title in a decade-long spell at Sydney Roosters.

But he has come to feel at home in Hull since making the switch from Newcastle Knights at the start of 2020.

Kenny-Dowall has missed only once match since joining the club – being rested for the trip to Leeds Rhinos at the end of April ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final.

That was a second semi-final appearance with the Robins after their run to within 80 minutes of the Super League Grand Final last season.

After signing a new one-year deal, Kenny-Dowall admitted they’ve come a long way from finishing bottom of the table in his first year.

“I’ve loved every minute; it probably didn’t start on the best foot but it’s great how we’ve managed to progress and the amount of enjoyment I’ve got out of being at the club.

“It’s been everything I thought it would be and more.

“I’m ecstatic to sign on for another year and get the opportunity to have another twelve months locked in and enjoy it – what comes in the future will come.

“I wanted to do the right thing by the club and open negotiations. I’m happy here and the club is happy with what I bring to the table.”

Kenny-Dowall’s signature is another important building block in Hull KR’s squad for 2023, when Willie Peters will take over from Tony Smith as head coach.

In recent weeks, the club has also tied down Kane Linnett, Sam Wood, Matt Parcell and Jimmy Keinhorst to new contracts, taking their confirmed roster up to 20 players.

Dean Hadley, Ben Crooks and Korbin Sims are among the players whose futures are still uncertain, though Brad Takairangi is expected to depart when his deal expires.

