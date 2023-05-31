Sky Sports registers brilliant viewing figures for Leeds-St Helens clash as Viaplay posts great Summer Bash numbers

THERE is seemingly more coverage than ever of rugby league at present whether that be on live TV or via stream.

That was reflected over the weekend when every game of the Championship Summer Bash was broadcast on either Viaplay or the Our League stream.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports continues to be the main contributor for broadcasting rugby league – and they posted impressive numbers following incredible Thursday and Friday night fixtures last weekend.

Sky Sports’ live coverage of Friday night’s fixture between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens attracted their second biggest peak audience of the season – behind only the Thursday night opener between Warrington and Leeds in February.

And that peak was reached during the ten minutes of Golden Point extra time, during which Lewis Dodd snatched a dramatic 13-12 win for the reigning champions.

That was the second match to go to extra time on consecutive nights and it had been a similar story 24 hours earlier at Hull KR, whose home game against Wigan Warriors had also been shown live on Sky Sports – with viewing figures again peaking during the additional period as Wigan snatched victory with a sensational Liam Farrell try.

Away from the Betfred Super League, Viaplay attracted their biggest peak audience figure of the season for the Betfred Championship for the York Knights versus Featherstone Rovers fixture which completed the action on the first day of the Summer Bash.