Squads named for Good Friday derbies as Wigan Warriors without duo for St Helens clash

The squads are in for Good Friday with hostilities set to be resumed when Hull KR and FC face off before St Helens and Wigan Warriors clash.

The only change to the Hull KR squad is a forced one as Mikey Lewis drops out with an ankle injury picked up in last week’s Challenge Cup win over Castleford Tigers.

Ethan Ryan replaces him in the Robins’ 21, while Tom Garratt is not named after sitting out last week with concussion.

Albert Vete (calf) and Luis Johnson (foot) also remain out while Brad Takairangi, although available for selection again after his sentencing for serious driving offences, is not included.

Hull FC name an unchanged squad, with Carlos Tuimavave again included despite struggling in recent weeks with a calf injury.

They remain without Joe Cator (Achilles), Cameron Scott (ankle), Jamie Shaul (calf) and Scott Taylor (foot).

St Helens make just one change to the squad named for the Challenge Cup quarter-final win at Catalans Dragons, with Curtis Sironen suspended.

Jake Wingfield returns after missing out on the trip to Perpignan through concussion, but Regan Grace and Sione Mata’utia remain unavailable with hamstring injuries.

Wigan will be without both Zak Hardaker and Iain Thornley for the game with neither named in the 21-man squad. Thornley picked up a shoulder injury in last week’s cup win at Wakefield Trinity.

Abbas Miski and James McDonnell are called up, with the Warriors without Liam Marshall (hamstring), Kaide Ellis (suspension) and Kai Pearce-Paul (leg).

Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC – Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday 12.30pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 27 Frankie Halton.

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday 3pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jonathan Bennison.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 6 Cade Rust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 26 James McDonnell, 28 Brad O’Neill.