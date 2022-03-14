St Helens begin Challenge Cup defence at Whitehaven as sixth-round draw made

Challenge Cup holders St Helens will begin the defence of their title away at Championship side Whitehaven.

Saints, who beat Castleford Tigers in last year’s final at Wembley, will travel to Haven, after they beat York City Knights in the previous round, in one of the standout ties of the sixth round.

Castleford have a tasty draw themselves, as they must travel to Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos.

That is one of three all-Super League ties, with Warrington Wolves set to host Wakefield Trinity two weeks running while Wigan Warriors welcome Salford Red Devils.

The other Championship sides left in the competition all have the reward of top-flight opposition, with Featherstone Rovers heading to France to play Catalans Dragons.

Sheffield Eagles will host Hull FC, while Barrow Raiders welcome Huddersfield Giants to Craven Park.

And the winners of Monday night’s final fifth-round clash, between Bradford Bulls and Leigh Centurions, will travel to Hull Kingston Rovers.

The fixtures will all take place on the weekend of 25-27 March.

Challenge Cup sixth-round draw:

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers

Whitehaven v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Hull Kingston Rovers v Bradford Bulls or Leigh Centurions

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC

Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants