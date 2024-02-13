Steve McNamara reveals future desire as Catalans Dragons boss heads into final year of Super League contract

STEVE MCNAMARA has expressed his desire to remain at the Catalans Dragons beyond the 2024 Super League season.

The former England boss is out of contract at the end of the season, with McNamara leading Catalans to two Super League Grand Finals during his reign.

But, he has no intention of leaving.

“I’ve had lots of discussions with Bernard (Guasch, the Catalans owner) so I’m sure it will get resolved pretty quickly,” McNamara told League Express.

When asked if he would like to stay at Catalans, McNamara said: “Yeah, we have progressed so far and the consistency we have shown over four years – in particular finishing in the top four with a couple of Grand Finals where we have albeit fallen short – I want to continue that progression.”

McNamara is immensely proud of the growth of the core of French starlets coming through the ranks at the Stade Gilbert Brutus – and he wants to be there to witness that continue.

“I’m really proud of the development of our French players. We have done a lot of things right but the development of those players and the commitment to be as professional as they can be is one of the most pleasing aspects of the job so far and I want to continue that.

“There are a couple that will come off the conveyor belt. We have a couple underneath that are starting to forge a way in our full-time squad but it would be wrong to name names just yet.

“But, I think in the next 12 to 18 months, we will have one – if not two – more established French players that come into our system.”

