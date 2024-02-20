Super League club in talks to sign Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

HULL KR are in talks to sign Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for the 2025 Super League campaign.

Waerea-Hargreaves had widely been expected to retire at the end of the season, but the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that he is in talks with Hull KR to play a final season in the Super League.

“The Sydney Roosters have been my home, my family, and my passion for many years,” Waerea-Hargreaves said in a club statement.

“I love the club and everybody who’s a part of it and anyone who knows me knows what the Roosters jersey means to me. This hasn’t been an easy decision but after discussions with my family and Trent [Robinson], I know it’s the right one.

“I’m proud to wear the Sydney Roosters jersey and I’m incredibly motivated to keep working hard to achieve the ultimate goal with my brothers this year.”

Meanwhile, Roosters head coach Trent Robinson hailed the enforcer for his commitment to the club, saying: “Jared is the heart and spirit of our club and he is family to the Roosters.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to coach someone that plays the game the way he has for more than a decade.

“He has been a huge part of the Club’s success over the last 15 seasons and there’s no question he will go down in history as one of the best forwards to wear the Roosters jersey.

The 35-year-old New Zealand international has played 292 games for the Roosters and 298 NRL games in total after featuring six times for Manly in 2009.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.