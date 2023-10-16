Super League-linked Shawn Blore and Justin Olam linked with surprise swap deal

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Wests Tigers man Shawn Blore and Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam have been linked in a surprise swap deal.

Blore and Olam have both been on the radar of Super League clubs during the 2023 season, with Blore linked with Hull FC and Olam with Warrington Wolves.

However, it appears as though neither will be making the move to the northern hemisphere, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Melbourne and Wests could be set for a swap deal that would see both players move in the opposite direction.

Blore has just 12 months left on his deal at the Tigers, and, though Olam’s contract runs until the end of 2026, the centre was dropped to the Queensland Cup side for the first time since 2019, prompting questions over the 29-year-old’s future.

The Daily Telegraph has written: “The Tigers and Melbourne have held discussions about Olam signing with the Tigers and the Storm securing forward Shawn Blore in a rare player swap. The Storm have chased Blore already this year and were close to securing him a few months ago when he was given permission to leave the Tigers.”

