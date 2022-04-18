Super League Round 8: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Catalans Dragons 18-10 Toulouse Olympique
None shone brightly in a grim game that was littered with mistakes and indiscipline but Ben Garcia’s graft and determination steered his side to victory.
3 pts – Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique)
Wakefield Trinity 4-34 Castleford Tigers
Joe Westerman was on top form, a real driving force that helped Castleford dominate the contest.
3 pts – Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)
2 pts – Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers)
1 pt – Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers)
Leeds Rhinos 20-20 Huddersfield Giants
Huge all-round involvement on attack and defence from Rhyse Martin, including a try and four goals, epitomised the Leeds effort.
3 pts – Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)
Warrington Wolves 32-18 Salford Red Devils
Ben Currie was a constant threat with ball in hand to help Warrington break their losing streak.
3 pts – Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)
2 pts – Toby King (Warrington Wolves)
1 pt – Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)
Hull Kingston Rovers 16-4 Hull FC
Lachlan Coote was solid in defence but in the right place to take both of his tries.
3 pts – Lachlan Coote (Hull KR)
2 pts – – Ethan Ryan (Hull KR)
1 pt Ryan Hall (Hull KR)
St Helens 22-4 Wigan Warriors
Kristian Woolf says Jonny Lomax is playing “some of his best footy in years” and his leadership of the side was again exceptional.
3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)
2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
1 pt – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+Round 8 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 13
2= Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 9
Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 9 (+3)
4 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8
5 Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7
6= Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 6
Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 6
Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) 6
10 players on 5 points
