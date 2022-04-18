Super League Round 8: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Catalans Dragons 18-10 Toulouse Olympique

None shone brightly in a grim game that was littered with mistakes and indiscipline but Ben Garcia’s graft and determination steered his side to victory.

3 pts – Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 1 pt – Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique)

Wakefield Trinity 4-34 Castleford Tigers

Joe Westerman was on top form, a real driving force that helped Castleford dominate the contest.

3 pts – Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers)

Leeds Rhinos 20-20 Huddersfield Giants

Huge all-round involvement on attack and defence from Rhyse Martin, including a try and four goals, epitomised the Leeds effort.

3 pts – Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

Warrington Wolves 32-18 Salford Red Devils

Ben Currie was a constant threat with ball in hand to help Warrington break their losing streak. 3 pts – Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves) 2 pts – Toby King (Warrington Wolves) 1 pt – Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Hull Kingston Rovers 16-4 Hull FC

Lachlan Coote was solid in defence but in the right place to take both of his tries.

3 pts – Lachlan Coote (Hull KR)

2 pts – – Ethan Ryan (Hull KR)

1 pt Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

St Helens 22-4 Wigan Warriors

Kristian Woolf says Jonny Lomax is playing “some of his best footy in years” and his leadership of the side was again exceptional.

3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 1 pt – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+Round 8 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 13

2= Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 9

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 9 (+3)

4 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8

5 Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7

6= Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 6

Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 6

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) 6

10 players on 5 points

