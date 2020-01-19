Ta’ai arrives after visa delay

Huddersfield forward Ukuma Ta’ai has arrived in the UK ahead of the season.

Visa issues had prevented the popular Giants powerhouse from linking up with his team-mates during pre-season.

But the 33-year-old was on a flight back to the UK on Friday and is in contention to play in the club’s Wednesday night clash against Wakefield.

Head coach Simon Woolford is set to name a strong side for the match, which is just nine days before their Super League opener with Catalans.

The likes of Kenny Edwards, James Gavet, Lee Gaskell and Paul Clough are all set to feature after missing the pre-season opener against Halifax, while Ta’ai is likely to play some part in the contest too.

Meanwhile Edwards has revealed he is nine months sober after deciding to quit the booze, having started drinking regularly when he was just 12 years old.

In a feature interview on Total Rugby League, he said: “I lived by the streets basically. I was drinking every week, I was playing reserve men’s grade when I was 12 with my first cousin James Tamou. We were playing with them then drinking with them. That sort of mentality, it’s just what it’s like, or was like, I hope it’s changing.

“Something did happen last year that really made me have a hard look at myself.

“I hit rock bottom basically, I’d never felt like that before in my life, getting the sack from the NRL was nothing on this feeling.

“In the scheme of things it wasn’t that major, it wasn’t a crime or anything, but it made me think ****, what am I doing with my life? I was 30, drinking alcohol and going out three nights a week.

“Now I’ve been nine months sober and it’s the best nine months of my life. I have a different outlook on life now. I’ll wake up on a Sunday and think about how great it feels.”