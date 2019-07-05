Taylor keen to put marker down against Saints

Hull FC prop forward is keen for his side to put a marker down when they face St Helens on Friday night.

The Saints are the team to beat. They hold an eight-point gap at the top. But if Hull FC can beat them, Taylor believes it might not mean a huge amount now but it could be beneficial down the line.

“If we can get the win on Friday, it doesn’t mean that much but what it does mean for us as a group, we know we can beat them and have that performance in us,” Taylor said.

“We’re going to be playing Saints more this year, potentially at Wembley, or in the playoffs. We’ve got to put a marker down.

“We’ve shown that if we turn up, we’ll give anyone a game. They’re top of the league, coming to our place and they’re taking some beating. If we win, it can kick us on into the rest of the year.”

St Helens have only lost two games all season, to Catalans and London, so taking the two points from them is easier said than done and Taylor knows the dangers they pose.

“They turn up for each other every week and put in a really good team performance,” he continued.

“They’ve got really good line speed. Their outside backs are fantastic. They’re clinical, a few teams are guilty of not taking their chances but if there’s one team that does, it’s St Helens. They’re setting the standard and fair play to them but no one has won anything yet.”