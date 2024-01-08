The club that Super League-bound Waqa Blake reportedly turned down to sign for St Helens

WAQA BLAKE is reportedly on his way to Super League side St Helens, with both The League Scene podcast and Rugby League Live saying as such in recent days.

Blake, 29, was released by Parramatta at the end of October following the culmination of his contract with the Eels and was linked with a move to rugby union.

In fact, Fox Sports has revealed that he turned down a move to Western Force – a rugby union side based in Perth that competes in the Super Rugby Pacific competition – in favour of signing for St Helens.

Blake came through the ranks at the Penrith Panthers, debuting for the Mountain Men in 2015 and going on to play 88 times, scoring 34 tries in the process.

Whilst at the Eels, the 29-year-old has added to those NRL appearances with a further 28 tries in 72 games.

Born in Lautoka, Fiji, the Blake family moved to Sydney, New South Wales, Australia when the outside back was just nine years of age.

If the move to Saints does go through, Blake will be the last piece in Paul Wellens’ puzzle, with the Merseyside club leaving the number 3 shirt vacant following the departure of Will Hopoate.

Blake would fill Saints’ last overseas quota spot and provide considerable competition for places out wide.

