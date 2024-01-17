The Garry Schofield Column: My prediction for Hull KR in Super League 2024

THE recent recruitment of Joe Burgess following his release by Salford has only strengthened Rovers’ chances of a fourth straight play-off appearance.

They’ve come within a win of making the Grand Final twice in the last three years, including last season, when they bowed out at Wigan.

And of course they also made the Challenge Cup Final, another feather in the cap of their coach Willie Peters, and although they lost out narrowly at Wembley, that big-match experience will be very valuable.

Maybe the Jordan Abdull loan to Catalans came a little bit out of the blue, and perhaps wasn’t planned for, but Rovers still have two good halves in Mikey Lewis, who shone for England in the Tonga series, and Tyrone May, brought in from Catalans.

The signings of Niall Evalds, Oliver Gildart, Peta Hiku, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread aren’t too shabby either, and have certainly helped make up for the departures.

Whatever the ins and outs of the situation that led to his Salford exit, the arrival of Burgess will have come as an added bonus, and an out-and-out traditional winger like him will suit the way Rovers play.

I have to say I was disappointed and a little concerned by the departure of Danny McGuire as assistant coach, but in Danny Ward, another good operator and one I also admire, they have a good successor.

The Robins seem to have that habit of strengthening on and off the pitch year on year, and 2024 could be a big one.

Craven Park will again be a very tough place for opposing teams to visit, and if they can get some consistency on the road, they will be right up there.

Of Hull’s two clubs, Rovers have certainly had the edge in recent years, and that fight for supremacy is good for both the city and the game.

Hull KR – 5th

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.