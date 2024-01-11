The Garry Schofield Column: My prediction for Warrington Wolves in Super League 2024

WARRINGTON have a no-nonsense new coach in Sam Burgess, whose lengthy time in Australia will have honed his desire for intensity in both training and matches – and obviously for success.

But will the current squad be able to respond to the former South Sydney Rabbitohs strongman?

Or will they wither when the going gets tough, as happened after a strong start to last season under Daryl Powell?

For me, the question marks remain.

Both Daryl, and Steve Price before him, worked hard to bring Warrington what the board and fans crave so much – a first title since 1955.

Price took them to the Grand Final in 2018, his first season after moving from St George Illawarra Dragons, but since then, the only thing to savour was the Challenge Cup win of 2019.

Warrington haven’t got beyond the first stage of the play-offs, and didn’t make them at all in 2022.

And for a club with so much going for them, that’s not good enough.

It’s hard to fathom what went on last year, when after winning their first eight league games, and ten of the first twelve, there was only one more victory in the eight that remained of Daryl’s reign.

It underlines an old saying, which I’ve always thought true – coaches don’t make players, players make coaches.

While a top-quality player, Sam remains a rookie as a coach, and it’s a bit of a gamble by Warrington.

But they maybe thought they had to change the culture within the club – and Sam has the gravitas to do that.

He’s been able to bring in some new signings, but the current situation may take more than a season to sort out, so patience may be the key.

Warrington Wolves – 7th

