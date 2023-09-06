The Garry Schofield Column: Why Justin Holbrook can lead Papua New Guinea rise

I’M LUCKY enough to have made three visits to Papua New Guinea, playing there for the Lions in 1988, 1990 and 1992, and it’s very hard not to really like both the place and the people.

They are so passionate about life and so welcoming – and they love their Rugby League.

We were so well treated in both Port Moresby, the capital, and Goroka, in the Eastern Highlands, and I’ve had a real soft spot for the country ever since.

That’s why I’m really pleased that Justin Holbrook has been put in charge of the national team.

He’s an experienced coach and it’s a heavyweight appointment, which hopefully will be rewarded with a further improvement in performances.

We’ve witnessed the rise of Samoa and Tonga, and there’s no reason why Papua New Guinea can’t join them as major challengers on the world stage.

Rugby League is the national sport there, and there are a lot of good players in the country, a number of whom we have seen shine over here, with Rodrick Tai lined up to join Warrington next season.

With a bit of investment and a bit more structure, the potential of the place can be realised. Having Holbrook on board is a step in the right direction.

Getting a team into the NRL would also be a major boost, raising PNG’s profile and generating more income, and I’d really like to see it happen.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.