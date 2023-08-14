Theo Fages explains why he doesn’t give player interviews as clause in Huddersfield Giants contract revealed

THEO FAGES’ move to Catalans Dragons for the 2024 Super League season has been revealed.

After two difficult seasons with the Huddersfield Giants, where injury has permeated his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, Fages is on his way back to his native France.

And now the Frenchman has revealed there was a clause in his Huddersfield contract that stipulated he could return to his native country if a French club came in for him.

“I had an optional year in my favour. That is to say, it allowed me to return to France if a club in France requested me. I did it at the Catalans Dragons and things accelerated,” Fages told L’Independant.

The 29-year-old is quite unique in rugby league. That is to say that Fages very rarely conducts media interviews and now he has explained just why that is.

“I am of a rather discreet temperament. I’m here to work, get results and try to be better,” Fages continued.

“I have always preferred actions. I don’t do this job to have pages or articles in the newspapers. I do it for me and my family and that’s enough for me.

“Everything around is not for me. I always wanted to do this, this job and win trophies. The rest is not my cup of tea. So yes, I try to avoid the media as much as possible where I’m not in my comfort zone.”

Fages has signed a two-year deal with Catalans with both current Dragons halfbacks Tyrone May and Mitchell Pearce linked with moves away from the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.