Three Ds the key, says Abdull

JORDAN ABDULL helped put Hull KR within one win of a maiden Grand Final appearance – then explained how determination, desire and defence helped drive Tony Smith’s side to victory at Warrington.

A 19-0 triumph in the play-off eliminator at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, achieved without nine arguably first-choice players, set up an intriguing Thursday-night semi-final at Catalans Dragons.

“We defended as a team and defence wins games, especially in play-off football,” said the

25-year-old ex-Hull player, who is in his second season at Rovers after joining from London Broncos and is a nominee for this year’s Steve Prescott Man of Steel medal.

“People probably had a look at the squad that we had out. We had a small bench, but one thing you can’t take into consideration is the effort players coming in are going to bring and that was a one-to-17 effort.

“It comes down to effort and attitude and the will to turn up for each other for the full game.

“We scrambled for each other and we probably weren’t brilliant with the ball, but we were really good at showing up and that’s what you want from your players.”

Abdull hailed seasoned operator Smith, twice a Grand Final winner with Leeds, explaining: “He just gives you confidence.

“He’s pretty good at playing a few mind games and he pumps up your tyres probably more than you’d want.

“But credit to him, he just knows how to get the best out of us and we keep turning up for him week in, week out.

“It starts at the top and us players just follow his game plan.”

In other news, Rovers have agreed a one-year contract extension with prop Will Maher.

