Three potential Super League and Championship destinations for ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs star Josh Mansour

IT’S difficult to predict what will happen in 2023, but most clubs have completed their recruitment for next season already.

That being said, there is still a wealth of talent on the market as free agents, including Lebanese winger Josh Mansour.

With the former South Sydney Rabbitohs star previously broaching the idea of a potential move to the UK, here are three clubs that could sign him.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield still need experience going into the 2023 Super League season, and, they still have two quota spots left to fill which could make things interesting over the next couple of weeks. Though Trinity do have a plethora of outside backs in the shape of Jorge Taufua, Lee Kershaw, Lewis Murphy and Tom Lineham, the addition of Josh Mansour would certainly benefit the West Yorkshire club going forward into 2023. ‘The Sauce’ is a wicked finisher and likes to put himself about in defence which would be a big boost for the Trinity faithful.

Toulouse Olympique

With the likes of Matty Russell and Chris Hankinson leaving Toulouse following their relegation from Super League, the French club are perhaps in need of more outside backs. Bringing in Mansour would not only fill those gaps, but fill it with considerable NRL experience that would be crucial in earning Toulouse a return to Super League after just one season in the second tier. Like many others that have made the move to France, it would be interesting to see if Mansour would fit in and how quickly he would embed himself into the French culture.

Featherstone Rovers

In recent years, Featherstone have been able to lure the likes of Joey Leilua and Mark Kheirallah to the Millennium Stadium, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mansour end up with the West Yorkshire club either. With his NRL experience vital in helping Rovers make Super League for 2024, Mansour would end up being a key cog in the Featherstone wheel. Of course, it remains to be seen whether the Lebanese winger would move to the UK to play in the second tier, but everyone said that about the signing of Leilua.