Toronto’s ‘home’ game at Saracens in doubt as Wolfpack wait on Stanley

TORONTO WOLFPACK’s ‘home game’ at rugby union’s Saracens could be relocated.

The Wolfpack were due to take on St Helens at Allianz Park, the home of the rugby union club, on Saturday February 29th.

However, League Express understands the game could be moved from Saracens, who were relegated for breaching the salary cap last week.

Talks are believed to be taking place with London Broncos about hosting the event at Ealing Trailfinders, as well as Newcastle Thunder.

Should the game be moved to Ealing, it could see both the Broncos and the Skolars also feature as part of a tripleheader.

The event, called the London Series, was set to be opened up by the Skolars and North Wales Crusaders.

Organisers still hope to host that game, and there is now the potential for the Broncos to join the billing, with Danny Ward’s side currently set to host Sheffield Eagles on that day if the move to Ealing is approved.

Meanwhile, Chase Stanley has yet to join up with the Toronto Wolfpack squad because of a passport problem.

The 30-year-old has applied for a new visa that would allow him to return to the UK, but is still waiting for it to arrive.

That meant he missed the club’s clash with Castleford in Michael Shenton’s Testimonial game.

Toronto officials are naturally keen for the New Zealander to arrive soon, but head coach Brian McDermott admitted he might miss the start of the season.

“Chase is in Australia at the moment,” he said.

“He’s applying for some sort of ancestry visa, which will allow him to be here long-term. I don’t think he’ll be here for the start of the season, but we’ll either be fighting for the playoffs or survival at the end of the season and we need a focused group that’s not distracted.

“We’ve got well-documented visa issues and it’s taken longer than we’ve anticipated, but we’re not panicking.”