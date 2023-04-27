Train strikes to affect Super League’s Magic Weekend

THE latest train strikes have been announced with the train drivers’ union Aslef striking for three days.

The strikes will take place on 12 May, 31 May, and 3 June, the day of the FA Cup final when both Manchester teams will be travelling down to Wembley.

However, 3 June is also the date for Super League’s Magic Weekend when Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils in the early kick-off before Wigan Warriors do battle with Catalans Dragons as Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers round off the first day in the evening.

The affected companies are Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia; GTR – Great Northern and Thameslink; LNER; Northern; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway; SWR depot drivers; SWR Island Line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.