Wakefield Trinity unsure over future of popular captain Jacob Miller

Wakefield Trinity accept that their influential skipper Jacob Miller could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

The Australian stand-off, whose golden-point field-goal sealed a first win in seven Super League games at home to his former club Hull FC, has been at Trinity since 2015 after spending two seasons with the Black and Whites.

But the four-and-a-half year deal he signed midway through 2018 is coming to an end. And rival clubs are circling for the 29-year-old halfback known at ‘Milky’ who was reportedly a target of Wigan during the close-season and has recently been linked with Castleford.

A move to the Tigers would mean a reunion with his former Hull coach Lee Radford.

Miller, who had been signed from Wests Tigers by then-Hull coach Peter Gentle, was unable to hold down a regular berth under Radford and spent time at dual-registration partners Doncaster before James Webster took him to Wakefield, originally on a one-year deal.

He has flourished in the red, white and blue, and with 188 games under his belt before the home clash with Warrington yesterday (Sunday, June 12), is third to South African winger Gert ‘Oupa’ Coetzer (191) and Welsh-born but Australian-bred back Dennis Boocker (221) in the club’s all-time chart of appearances by players from the Southern Hemisphere.

“Milky has been a great servant to this club and we’d like to keep hold of him if we can,” said coach Willie Poching.

“If it’s not to be, he can go with the adoration of the fans for what he’s done.”

Miller’s field-goal against Hull clinched a 19-18 victory, Wakefield’s fourth, in 14 league games this year.

“He had ice in his veins,” added Poching.

“He was really calm, getting the team to where he wanted the ball to be. I think a lot of people here will be talking about that field-goal for a little while.”

Trinity are next in action against Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday, June 28.

