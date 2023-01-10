Warrington Wolves receive lift with stadium capacity increase ahead of Super League 2023

THE capacity for Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium has been increased ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

The new capacity has now been assessed at 15,300 spectators following approval from the Council for an application for a new Ground Safety Certificate.

Warrington have been working with the local authority and the emergency services to get supporters safely into The Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the new campaign, with the new capacity coming into force on Friday 3 February 2023.

The Wolves’ previous record crowd was 15,008 fans when Warrington did battle with the Widnes Vikings back in Good Friday 2016.

The Wire play two pre-season fixtures at the Halliwell Jones ground ahead of the Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday 16 February.

Warrington will also be celebrating Ben Currie’s Testimonial game against Leigh Leopards on Saturday 4 February, 5.30pm.

The Wolves’ next friendly after that will see them face League 1 side North Wales Crusaders on Friday 10 February, 7.30pm.