Warrington Wolves signing Matt Dufty could light up Super League like Jai Field, says Daryl Powell

Daryl Powell believes Matt Dufty could be an acquisition to match Jai Field after Warrington Wolves signed the fullback last week.

Dufty is expected to arrive in the UK today (Monday) after making an immediate move from Canterbury Bulldogs to Super League on a contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old has scored 45 tries in 94 NRL appearances, the majority for St George Illawarra Dragons before his move to the Bulldogs.

Warrington coach Powell believes that he has the skillset to make a similar impact on Super League as fellow fullback Field has done this season at Wigan.

Indeed Powell has been a long-time admirer, revealing: “I tried to sign him at Castleford a few years ago.

“He’s an electric fullback, he’s got real, genuine speed. From my chats with him, he studies and understands the game.

“He’s got some good leadership qualities, he’s in the leadership group at Canterbury.

“I think he’d be suited to the game over here if I’m honest. Jai Field, for example, didn’t do too much in Australia but has got genuine speed which, in this country, is a fantastic commodity to have.

“We’ve got to make sure we get the best out of him. If we get the best out of him he’s going to be an electric player in this competition.”

Warrington last week also confirmed the capture of Josh McGuire from the Dragons for next season.

The 32-year-old loose forward has represented Queensland in State of Origin on 14 occasions and has eight Australia caps to his name, including playing in their 2017 World Cup final win, as well as more than 150 NRL appearances.

McGuire is the fourth pack signing for next year after Paul Vaughan, also from Canterbury, and Catalans Dragons pair Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano, while Thomas Mikaele and Matty Nicholson have already joined mid-season.

“It’s been a real successful recruitment drive with quality players, quality leadership, and we’re really pleased about that,” said Powell.

However, he wouldn’t comment on Mike Cooper’s time at Warrington being brought to a swift end last week as he joined Wigan.

Powell said: “I don’t want to talk about that too much. It’s what we’re going to do now. What does tomorrow look like?

“The players that are here at the moment, the vast majority are here next year. That’s the thing for me, focusing on what we’ve got in front of us and what the future looks like.”

