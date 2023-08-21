‘We’re not giving up hope’ says Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will need to call on the same mentality that lifted them off the canvas earlier in the season after the rocking blow of derby defeat to their relegation rivals.

Trinity are once again favourites for the drop after losing the hugely-anticipated showdown with Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

Four home wins on the bounce had taken Wakefield from being winless and six points adrift at the bottom of Super League, to level on points with their neighbours.

But with only five matches left of the season, Mark Applegarth’s men are now two points behind Castleford with an inferior points difference too.

“We’re not giving up hope,” said their coach Applegarth.

“We’ve been six points behind. Obviously, we go into a deficit again but there’s still a lot of rugby to be played.

“It hurts, don’t get me wrong. But we’ll have a review.

“We’ve just spoken about the togetherness we showed when we were six points behind. We’ve got to carry on digging into that and we’ll come out all guns blazing again next Friday trying to get back into the mix.

“It’s not all over. I said when we were six points behind that it wasn’t all over, and I know a few people thought we were a bit mad.”

Wakefield’s run-in begins this Friday away at Salford Red Devils, before taking in home games against St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Hull KR plus a trip to Leigh Leopards.

“If someone said to me before the (Castleford) game, you could win tonight but lose five or lose tonight but win five, both coaches would take (the latter,” added Applegarth.

“It does sting, but there’s plenty of rugby to be played. Both teams will be going at it until it’s mathematically impossible. There’s still ten points to play for.”

Josh Griffin scored two of Wakefield’s three tries in the 28-12 defeat, making a mark on his third debut for the club after returning from Hull FC and completing a lengthy suspension.

“It was his first game in seven weeks so he’ll be better for that,” said Applegarth of Griffin.

“We’ve got some dangerous strike players; we just need to be more clinical.”

