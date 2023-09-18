Wests Tigers forward tipped for Super League move

WESTS TIGERS forward Alex Twal is being tipped for a move to Super League.

The Lebanon international is currently out of favour at the Tigers, which is remarkable considering the Concord’s club struggles and the fact that Twal has been one of Wests’ better players in a dreadful NRL season.

The Tigers finished bottom of the NRL ladder after just three wins all year but the club is reportedly trying to prioritise their younger forwards going forward.

That being said, Twal is only 27 years old and now Australian website zerotackle is tipping the pack man to make the move to Super League, stating : “I can absolutely see the likes of Leeds, who are in desperate need of a quick rebuild, snapping Twal up and starting him in round one next year.

“Whatever Twal is on now, he could earn in England. Their cap is different but I could name five or six teams who would happily use an import spot on the crowd favourite.”

Twal would be a welcome addition to any Super League side with his physicality and aggression a shining light in Wests’ year.

