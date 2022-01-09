What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 10th Jan 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Reports from the weekend’s pre-season friendly fixtures plus the BARLA Yorkshire Cup finals.

The Super League duos hoping to deliver success to their new clubs in 2022.

Editor Martyn Sadler hopes the 2025 World Cup will be the first step in restoring French Rugby League glory.

Gareth Walker looks ahead to a quartet of testimonial matches this weekend.

Garry Schofield recommends a later start to the season as a precaution against the Covid pandemic.

A preview of the opening round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

Our 100th Rugby League Heroes Q & A features a certain Mr Garry Schofield OBE, a try-scoring machine for Hull, Balmain, Leeds and Great Britain, winner of the Golden Boot, a member of the Rugby League Hall of Fame and opinionated League Express columnist!

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 8.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop