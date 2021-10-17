What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 18th Oct

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from England Knights v Jamaica, plus the Wales v Ireland Women’s and Wheelchair internationals.

Reports and pictures from the National Conference League finals weekend.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

League Express pays tribute to the players who completed their last Super League season in 2021.

Editor Martyn Sadler comments on the latest twist in Wayne Bennett’s coaching career and asks if his replacement as England coach, Shaun Wane, is destined for success.

Garry Schofield looks ahead to England’s international match against France in Perpignan this Saturday.

Gareth Walker relishes the prospect of three Cumbrian clubs in the Championship next year.

Previews of the upcoming France v England men’s and women’s internationals.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Toulouse Olympique’s Championship-winning coach, Sylvain Houles, talks to Mike Rylance.

A round up from the opening weekend of the French domestic league.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Wakefield Trinity.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Charlie Renilson.

Plus much more, as always.

