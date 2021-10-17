What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 18th Oct

Inside this week’s issue:
- Reports and pictures from England Knights v Jamaica, plus the Wales v Ireland Women’s and Wheelchair internationals.
- Reports and pictures from the National Conference League finals weekend.
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- League Express pays tribute to the players who completed their last Super League season in 2021.
- Editor Martyn Sadler comments on the latest twist in Wayne Bennett’s coaching career and asks if his replacement as England coach, Shaun Wane, is destined for success.
- Garry Schofield looks ahead to England’s international match against France in Perpignan this Saturday.
- Gareth Walker relishes the prospect of three Cumbrian clubs in the Championship next year.
- Previews of the upcoming France v England men’s and women’s internationals.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Toulouse Olympique’s Championship-winning coach, Sylvain Houles, talks to Mike Rylance.
- A round up from the opening weekend of the French domestic league.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Wakefield Trinity.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Charlie Renilson.
Plus much more, as always.
