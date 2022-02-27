What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 28th Feb 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Super League and Challenge Cup.

Editor Martyn Sadler discusses the key issues in the sport this week and proposes a change to the scoring system.

In Championship Focus, Doug Thomson considers what sort of a future Rugby League has in London.

Garry Schofield has his say on the big talking points to emerge from the weekend’s games.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

We pay tribute to Va’aiga Tuigamala.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Alan Hunte.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop