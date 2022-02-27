What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 28th Feb 2022

Inside this week’s issue:
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.
- Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Super League and Challenge Cup.
- Editor Martyn Sadler discusses the key issues in the sport this week and proposes a change to the scoring system.
- In Championship Focus, Doug Thomson considers what sort of a future Rugby League has in London.
- Garry Schofield has his say on the big talking points to emerge from the weekend’s games.
- The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.
- We pay tribute to Va’aiga Tuigamala.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Alan Hunte.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop