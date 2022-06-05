What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 6th June 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Super League, Championship, League One and the NRL.

Editor Martyn Sadler urges Rugby League to pay a special tribute to one of its own statesmen.

Garry Schofield casts his eye over each of the Super League clubs and grades their performances so far this season.

A look at Leigh’s PNG connections in Championship Focus.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Reports from the Women’s Super League.

A preview of the Australian State of Origin series.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Neil Turley.

League Express readers have their say in our lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop