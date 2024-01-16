Why highly-rated outside back Manoa Wacokecoke left Hull FC and how Featherstone Rovers move came about

HULL FC fans were dismayed at the end of the 2023 Super League season to learn that highly-rated youngster Manoa Wacokecoke had left the club.

The news had actually not been announced, with Wacokecoke instead turning out for rugby union side Hull Ionians before Christmas in a surprise development.

That being said, the outside back was soon back in the 13-man code when Featherstone Rovers picked up the Fijian on trial, before Wacokecoke signed a contract with the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

But, how did the move to Rovers come about?

“The move to Featherstone came about when James Ford reached out to me and told me about the opportunities I would have at this club,” Wacokecoke told League Express.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and he said that I would need to prove myself which I am more than happy to do.”

The 19-year-old’s unexpected departure from Hull FC took a number of people by surprise, but Wacokecoke is determined to show what he has to offer at his new club.

“I ended up leaving Hull FC because I guess I didn’t have what Tony Smith (Hull FC head coach) was looking for,” Wacokecoke continued.

“I do feel like I should have got more of a chance to prove myself as I think I did have a bit to offer, which I’m going to bring to Fev.

“As a player I do have ambitions to get back to the Super League. Tony was a good coach, he told me areas of my game I needed to work on and I will put that into action here under James Ford.”

Wacokecoke made his first appearance in a Featherstone shirt in last weekend’s friendly win over Bradford Bulls, with the outside back again impressing against the Dewsbury Rams the weekend just gone.

