Why Matty Russell believes he returns to Warrington Wolves a better player

MATTY RUSSELL believes he will return to Warrington Wolves as a better player than when he left the club.

The winger has signed a one-year deal, with the option of a further season, to return to the club he served for more than four years between 2014 and 2018.

Scottish international Russell, 29, has joined following a year at Toulouse Olympique, becoming the second player in a week to confirm a switch from France to Warrington following the signing of halfback Josh Drinkwater from Catalans Dragons.

“To get another chance at this great club means everything,” said Russell, who won a League Leaders’ Shield during his previous spell at the Halliwell Jones Stadium as well as featuring in two major final defeats.

“It only feels like yesterday I was here! It’s great to be back and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

“Once I heard Warrington were interested and I spoke to Daryl (Powell, head coach) and Karl (Fitzpatrick, chief executive) it was a no-brainer for me to re-sign.

“I feel I’m coming back a much better player and I want to bring my value to the team. Physically I’ve developed a lot from when I first arrived.

“Away from the field also I’m coming back more professional and want to be a role model, which will hopefully reap the rewards on the field also.

“It’ll be great to see the fans again and connect with them. There’ll be some familiar faces, I’m sure.

“If we can find top form, which I’m very confident this team is capable of, there’s no doubt we can push for the finals this year.”

Powell added of the former Wigan, Toronto and Leigh man: “I believe he will offer us some great strength in depth on our wings.

“As a powerful, dynamic runner he can really create havoc in defences on kick returns.

“I’ve sat down with him and talked in detail about what we need from our players over this coming season. He is highly motivated and I believe he will be a quality acquisition for the club.”

Also signed up is 30-year-old Drinkwater, Warrington’s third signing from Catalans this off-season, following the additions of forward pair Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in France but I’m really looking forward to getting over now and embracing the English culture again,” said Drinkwater.

“I’m excited to be part of the spine in this team. George (Williams) is a world-class player and there are also players like Daryl Clark and Matt Dufty as well.

“They’re all great players and I’m really looking forward to developing combinations with them.

“It’ll take a little bit of time to gel and people will need to understand that, but when it does then hopefully we can have some success.”

Following Drinkwater’s arrival, fellow halfback Riley Dean agreed a season-long loan with Championship side Featherstone.

