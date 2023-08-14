Why St Helens’ Matty Lees was banned for incident with red carded Huddersfield Giants forward Joe Greenwood

Though just the Challenge Cup Final and Huddersfield Giants’ away clash with St Helens took place over the weekend, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel still proved busy today.

That’s because five players were charged from the two games, with two of those – St Helens’ Matty Lees and Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella – being banned.

A good deal of focus was placed on an incident that took place during Saints’ 32-18 win over Huddersfield yesterday, with Huddersfield’s Joe Greenwood being red carded for striking into the face of Lees after the latter had caught the Giants man high.

However, the Match Review Panel decided to hand out a two-match ban to Lees with Greenwood fined £250 rather than being handed a suspension.

Now, the minutes have revealed why that is.

On Lees, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (b) High Tackle – Reckless – tried to tackle but reckless about outcome. Grade C.”

Of course, the Saints forward’s citations and charges during the 2023 Super League season would have gone against him.

Meanwhile, on Greenwood, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (a) Strikes – with hand, arm or shoulder – reckless. Grade B.”

That means that whilst Lees will sit out Saints’ fixtures against Hull KR and Castleford Tigers, Greenwood is free to play against Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.