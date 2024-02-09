Widnes Vikings release club statement following abuse of chief Chris Hamilton

WIDNES VIKINGS have released a statement following the abuse of head of operations Chris Hamilton after the club’s 18-6 loss to Swinton Lions last weekend.

Hamilton posted on LinkedIn last week: “Yesterday I was the target of abuse, post match from “fans” whilst stood at the entrance to the dressing rooms, waiting to do what I do every week – regardless of win, lose or draw – and shake hands with all the players as they came off the pitch.

“Of course it is all my fault, as was pointed out in no uncertain fashion, in front of women and children.

“Not nice to be on the end of for sure.

“People say that fans are entitled to their opinion as they have paid their money. I get that but there is no doubt whatsoever that it should be done in the right way and at the right time.

“I work bloody hard, 7 days a week, to try and progress the Vikings to where we want it to be but it is clear that some people cannot see the wood for the trees.

“I didn’t respond but made a point of looking at those hurling the abuse. The point of that being that I will recognise them and will be looking out for them at future games.

“I am also in no doubt that others will enjoy reading this post, spoken from the heart as ever, and revelling in what is a tough time for me right now.

“Swinton deserved their win, no doubt and congratulations to them. I am also grateful for the support and messages I received from people connected with their club.

“One piece of bad news, however for those hoping/wishing they might be seeing my demise.

“Not a f%$^@*g chance!”

That in itself raised a number of eyebrows with Vikings fans, with supporters having been through the wringer in recent years following their relegation from Super League in 2018.

Now the Widnes club has released a statement calling on fans to use the “open and available channels of communication” instead of taking to social media.

The statement reads: “The Board of Directors of Widnes Vikings Rugby League Club will not tolerate any form of abuse, including verbal abuse directed at any member of our Vikings Community – players, staff, employees, or volunteers.

“Neither will they accept any form of social media interactions that might bring the reputation of the club into disrepute. The Board of Directors will take appropriate action in all cases.

“There exist open and available channels of communication available to all connected with our club and we would ask that these be used in the future.”

