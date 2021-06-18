Wigan reveal that George Williams will not return to the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have confirmed in a statement tonight that George Williams will not be returning to the club after agreeing to join another Betfred Super League club.

Chairman, Ian Lenagan, commented: “Wigan had a signed agreement in place for George Williams to return to Wigan once his stint in the NRL had finished. During our discussions to bring him back following his decision to leave Canberra, George made it clear personally to me and to Kris Radlinski that he had had discussions with another club and, even though he appreciated what Wigan had done for him, he preferred a new challenge and hence did not want to return to Wigan.

“Wigan could have forced the issue legally but that’s not how we operate. If a player is emotionally absent, then there is no point in him being at Wigan.

“We wish George well in his career and also in life, as he embarks on life’s greatest journey as a father.”

George Williams said: “Wigan acted professionally and honourably throughout and tried their very hardest to retain me such that finance was not an issue. I thank them for agreeing not to take legal action against me, even though their signed option allowed that course of action, in the spirit of allowing me to commence playing quickly again with a World Cup place for England in prospect.”