Wigan Warriors chairman and women’s Rugby League trailblazer added to RFL Roll of Honour

WIGAN chairman Professor Chris Brookes and women’s trailblazer Andrea Dobson have been added to the RFL’s Roll of Honour.

They become the 52nd and 53rd names on the Roll, which was established twenty years ago ‘to recognise individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the game across both playing and off-field service’.

Brooks was the RFL’s chief medical officer for past 16 years until taking over from Ian Lenagan as Wigan’s chairman at the beginning of this month.

He has served as the Great Britain and England national teams’ doctor in over 100 internationals since 2001, and also worked with Chorley, Salford and Bradford before joining Wigan in 2007.

Meanwhile Dobson has been a leading figure in the development of the women’s game ever since making her Great Britain debut, aged 16, in 2003.

She won 30 international caps, playing at four World Cups including captaining England at the 2017 edition, and since her playing retirement has served as Rugby League development officer for Sheffield.

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “We were delighted to confirm to the Rugby League Council that Professor Chris Brookes and Andrea Dobson have been added to the Roll of Honour.

“Andrea becomes the twelfth woman on the Roll of Honour, a recognition of the inspirational role she played on the field for club and country in the development of the women’s and girls’ game, and also the contribution she continues to make through her position at Sheffield.

“Chris is held in huge respect by hundreds or probably thousands of players, coaches and officials with whom he has worked so closely over the last three decades.

“I am one of that number, having appreciated his leading contribution to the Brain Health Sub-Committee formed earlier this year to continue the sport’s response to developments in medical and scientific knowledge.

“This is also an appropriate opportunity to pay tribute to the work he has done as the RFL’s chief medical officer, such an important position in the sport, as he steps down having taken on fresh challenges and responsibility at Wigan.

“I know he is excited by those challenges, and as with Andrea Dobson, I’m delighted that these two worthy additions to the Roll of Honour will continue to contribute to the sport.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.